Bank of Montreal Can Sells 700 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.4 %

AN opened at $141.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

