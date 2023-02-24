Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.17. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

