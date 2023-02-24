Barrington Research Comments on HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $784.73 million, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

