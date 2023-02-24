Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 420.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 14.0 %

BHC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

