BHP Group Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.68. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $62.83 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

