Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $498.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253,846 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
