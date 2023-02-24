Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $498.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253,846 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

