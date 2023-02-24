Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $247.58. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

