BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

In related news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

