BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,548 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 225,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.