Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BXMT stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

