BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.93 and last traded at C$19.93. Approximately 10,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.48.

