BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNPQY opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

