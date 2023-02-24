Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

