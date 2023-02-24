Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Target Price at $7.71

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

