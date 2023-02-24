Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $88.90

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.90.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

