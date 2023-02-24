Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.