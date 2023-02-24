Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

CZR opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

