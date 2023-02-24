Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.58.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.35. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79.

In related news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20. 17.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

