Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of CINF opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

