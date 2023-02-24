Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

