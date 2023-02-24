Brokers Issue Forecasts for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

