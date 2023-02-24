Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,037.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

