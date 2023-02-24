Brokers Issue Forecasts for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

