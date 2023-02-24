Brokers Issue Forecasts for Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

