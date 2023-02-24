Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.4 %
BNS opened at C$71.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.87.
Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
