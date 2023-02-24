Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.15.

BNS opened at C$71.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

