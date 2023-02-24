Brokers Offer Predictions for Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.29 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

