Brokers Set Expectations for Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

BHF opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

