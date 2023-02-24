Brokers Set Expectations for Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.39 million, a PE ratio of 259.26 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Articles

