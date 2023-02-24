Brokers Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $223.05 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

