Brokers Set Expectations for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Shares of VKTX opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

