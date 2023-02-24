Brokers Set Expectations for Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock worth $764,071,342. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

