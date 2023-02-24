Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.