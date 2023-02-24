Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

