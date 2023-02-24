BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Stock Performance

DOO stock opened at C$119.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$120.51.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.4416366 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

