Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 1,176,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,082,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bumble by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $15,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

