Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Down 0.7%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 398.60 ($4.80). Approximately 462,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 598,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.40 ($4.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYIT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.71) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.02) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £954.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,657.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Bytes Technology Group

About Bytes Technology Group

In other news, insider Neil Murphy bought 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £50,719.62 ($61,078.54). Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

