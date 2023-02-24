Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.32). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$82.83. The company has a market cap of C$55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

