Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,770,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CM opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

