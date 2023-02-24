Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) – Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CM stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

