Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.75 and last traded at C$24.75. Approximately 1,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

