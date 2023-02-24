CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Critical Survey

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CannLabs and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 286.36%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centogene $224.71 million 0.13 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -0.46

This table compares CannLabs and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Risk and Volatility

CannLabs has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Centogene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Centogene -52.91% -188.60% -58.49%

Summary

Centogene beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

