Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative return on equity of 35.62% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

