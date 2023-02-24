Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 29,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

