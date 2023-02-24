CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 9,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

CareCloud Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

