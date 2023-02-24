CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 314,136 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 205,791 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

CareDx Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.