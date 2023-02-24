Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($6.05) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.85). Wedbush has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.98) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CVNA opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $156.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

