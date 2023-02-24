Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

