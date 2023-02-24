Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

NYSE:CAT opened at $237.95 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.25.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

