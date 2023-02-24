Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBOE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

BATS CBOE opened at $128.73 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

