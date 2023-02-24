CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $99.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CD Projekt Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

