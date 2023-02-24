Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407,665 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Further Reading

